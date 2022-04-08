Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $24,832.50 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $24,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00.

IIVI opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in II-VI by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

