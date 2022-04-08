Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ INBX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Inhibrx (Get Rating)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.