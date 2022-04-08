Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $10,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

