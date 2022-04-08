Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells 2,215 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NCNO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 803,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after acquiring an additional 931,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,507,000.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

