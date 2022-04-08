Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50.

Shares of RDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 11,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Reading International in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

