Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $122,214.07 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40.

Shares of SNX opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

