Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells $683,610.32 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $277.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
