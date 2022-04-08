Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CFO Sells $683,610.32 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $275.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $277.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

