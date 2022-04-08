Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,710 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,481,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.55. 422,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,310. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

