Insight 2811 Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Boeing stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.97. 7,425,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,967,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.