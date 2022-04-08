Insight 2811 Inc. Buys 421 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $158.86. 6,832,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,304,436. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

