Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 23,829 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 3,459,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,604. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.