Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 488,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,680. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

