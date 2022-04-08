Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.31. 10,581,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

