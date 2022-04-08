Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISPO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
