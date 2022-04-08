Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ ISPO opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $108.00.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
