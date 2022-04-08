Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inspirato alerts:

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $486,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.

About Inspirato (Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.