Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to announce sales of $55.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $277.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,551 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSE opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

