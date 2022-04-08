Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.23

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.23 and last traded at $79.47, with a volume of 3442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

