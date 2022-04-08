Insured Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,898.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $382,795.45 and $6,898.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,393,067 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

