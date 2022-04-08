International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,269. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.40.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

