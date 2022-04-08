International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBM's growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. The company is likely to benefit from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. It is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on a hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

