International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

