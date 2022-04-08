Internet Computer Market Capitalization Achieves $3.93 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $219.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $18.05 or 0.00042453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.84 or 0.07531770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.32 or 1.00407400 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,804,464 coins and its circulating supply is 217,505,075 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.