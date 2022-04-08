Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($73.97) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.79) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.61) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.60).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,154 ($67.59) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,703 ($61.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,306 ($82.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,174.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,271.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.58), for a total transaction of £387,814.78 ($508,609.55).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

