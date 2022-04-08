Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.38. Intevac shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 47,586 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Intevac alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Intevac by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.