Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.91

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 850955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,870,879 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,029,000 after buying an additional 112,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

