Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,737,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

