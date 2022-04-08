Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.92. 15,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 4,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.