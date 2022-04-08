Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.65

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and traded as high as $34.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 22,507 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000.

