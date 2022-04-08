Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 86,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,073,253 shares.The stock last traded at $13.12 and had previously closed at $13.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

