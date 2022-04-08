Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,069 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

