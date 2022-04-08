Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,473 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,233,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.