Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of EWMC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.26. 2,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $99.00.

