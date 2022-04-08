Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $13,308.95 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $13,308.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IONS stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 173,793 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

