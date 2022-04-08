Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 15,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,281,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IOVA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,440,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

