Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $227.48 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.