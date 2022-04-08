Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $227.48 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

