Isabelle Winkles Sells 65,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRZE opened at $37.99 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $98.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BRZE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Braze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

