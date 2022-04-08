iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.21

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.21 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 2414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.