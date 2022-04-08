iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1,527.5% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

