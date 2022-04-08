iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.60. 1,328,524 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $136.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.