iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Bell Bank increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,854,000.

ESGD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 482,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,211. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

