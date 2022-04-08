iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.