iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) is Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up 5.0% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
IXJ stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. 486,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,939. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
