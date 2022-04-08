iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,115,013 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,204,000 after buying an additional 1,258,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after buying an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.