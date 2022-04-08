iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,562,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4,648.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $85.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.68 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.66.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

