iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 134,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,637 shares.The stock last traded at $437.19 and had previously closed at $449.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after buying an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $63,693,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,636,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

