iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $450.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

