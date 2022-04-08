ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Gap Up to $71.52

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.52, but opened at $74.24. ITT shares last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 915 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ITT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

