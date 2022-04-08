IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $89,042.84 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00.

On Friday, March 25th, David Francis Carroll sold 16,772 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $285,459.44.

On Friday, March 18th, David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

