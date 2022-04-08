J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Wolfe Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.79. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,713,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

