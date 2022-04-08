Jack Nielsen Sells 1,027 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.89 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.