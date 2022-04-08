Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

